Taiwan reports 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone

world news
Published on Mar 01, 2023 07:07 AM IST

China-Taiwan Conflict: The ministry said the aircraft, all J-10 fighters, had flown into the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone

China-Taiwan Conflict: A Chinook helicopter carrying a Taiwan flag flies over the city during the country's National Day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan.(Reuters)
China-Taiwan Conflict: A Chinook helicopter carrying a Taiwan flag flies over the city during the country's National Day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that in the past 24 hours it had spotted 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone.

The ministry said the aircraft, all J-10 fighters, had flown into the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone, though closer to the Chinese coast than Taiwan's according to a map the ministry released.

