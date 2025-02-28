* Taiwan tells China World War Two shows aggression will end in failure

Taiwan military warns China not to repeat war's mistakes

China says will "take back" Taiwan sooner or later

Taiwan says China held drills off island's coast this week

By Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI, - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Friday that the history of World War Two shows aggression and expansion will end in failure, responding to Chinese comments that the island would come into Beijing's hands sooner or later.

Democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has repeatedly complained of stepped-up Chinese military activity, including drills this week off the island's southwestern coast that Beijing said were "routine".

On Thursday, China's defence ministry, asked about Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercises later this year, said Taiwan was "like a mantis trying to stop a chariot" and "sooner or later we will take you back".

Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement that China has recently been escalating its military threats in the region, destroying the status quo of regional stability, and has become the biggest "troublemaker" in the international community.

"This year marks the 80th anniversary of World War Two, and history has proven that any form of aggression and expansion will end in failure," it said. "The actions of the Communist military in recent years are repeating the mistakes of the invaders and pushing China towards defeat."

Taiwan's military is strengthening its forces to safeguard sovereignty, ensure freedom and democracy, and collaborate to maintain security and stability in the region, the ministry added.

Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.

World War Two, and the full-scale Japanese invasion of China in 1937 that preceded the start of the world war in 1939, is a touchy historical subject in both China and Taiwan.

The Chinese government at the time was the Republic of China and its forces did much of the fighting against Japan.

The republican government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a war with Mao Zedong's Communists, and Beijing today largely downplays the role of the republican forces.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted Russia's invitation to attend the commemorations of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, Russian media said this month.

Taiwan was a Japanese colony during the war, and some Taiwanese fought with the Japanese army.

