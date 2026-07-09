Palm Beach International Airport renamed President Donald Trump International Airport
Palm Beach, has renamed its airport in honor of President Donald Trump, joining numerous institutions and assets that have adopted the Republican's name.
Florida's Palm Beach has officially renamed its airport President Donald Trump International Airport, adding another prominent landmark to the growing list of institutions and government initiatives carrying the US President's name.
The airport's new name was formalised after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation in March approving the change, news agency Reuters reported.
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The renaming is being seen as a recognition of Trump's close association with Palm Beach, where his Mar-a-Lago resort is located.
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"I don't think there's anybody more synonymous with Palm Beach than Donald Trump in maybe all of Florida," Trump's son Eric Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
FAA identifier to become 'DJT'
The airport's three-letter identifier issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will also change.
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Reportedly, the existing code PBI will be replaced with DJT, Trump's initials, from August 18.
Eric Trump arrives on first flight
Eric Trump and his family were on board the first aircraft to land at the newly renamed airport during the pre-dawn hours on a private plane.
"There's no way in hell I was letting UPS be the first plane to land," Eric Trump said in an interview with “Fox & Friends.”
(With inputs from Reuters)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More