Palm Beach International Airport renamed President Donald Trump International Airport

Florida's Palm Beach has officially renamed its airport President Donald Trump International Airport, adding another prominent landmark to the growing list of institutions and government initiatives carrying the US President's name. Palm Beach, Florida airport officially changes name to honor Trump. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The airport's new name was formalised after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation in March approving the change, news agency Reuters reported.

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The renaming is being seen as a recognition of Trump's close association with Palm Beach, where his Mar-a-Lago resort is located.

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"I don't think there's anybody more synonymous with Palm Beach than Donald Trump in maybe all of Florida," Trump's son Eric Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

FAA identifier to become 'DJT' The airport's three-letter identifier issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will also change.

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Reportedly, the existing code PBI will be replaced with DJT, Trump's initials, from August 18.

Eric Trump arrives on first flight Eric Trump and his family were on board the first aircraft to land at the newly renamed airport during the pre-dawn hours on a private plane.

"There's no way in hell I was letting UPS be the first plane to land," Eric Trump said in an interview with “Fox & Friends.”

(With inputs from Reuters)