close_game
close_game
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Tajikistan

Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Tajikistan

ANI |
Nov 13, 2023 07:47 PM IST

Tajikistan Earthquake: According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 5:46 pm and struck at a depth of 194 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on a richer scale hit Tajikistan on Monday evening, the National center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Tajikistan Earthquake: The tremors were felt around 5:46 pm and struck at a depth of 194 km.(Representational)
Tajikistan Earthquake: The tremors were felt around 5:46 pm and struck at a depth of 194 km.(Representational)

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 5:46 pm and struck at a depth of 194 km.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Read more: Volcano eruption soon? Iceland rattled by tens of thousands of tremors in a week

Taking to X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 13-11-2023, 17:46:37 IST, Lat: 38.73 & Long: 72.49, Depth: 194 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

Further details awaited.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out