Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Tajikistan
ANI |
Nov 13, 2023 07:47 PM IST
Tajikistan Earthquake: According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 5:46 pm and struck at a depth of 194 km.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on a richer scale hit Tajikistan on Monday evening, the National center for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 5:46 pm and struck at a depth of 194 km.
Taking to X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 13-11-2023, 17:46:37 IST, Lat: 38.73 & Long: 72.49, Depth: 194 Km, Location: Tajikistan."
Further details awaited.
