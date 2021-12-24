Home / World News / Tajikistan's Afghan embassy refuses to return Taliban nearly USD 8 lakhs
world news

Tajikistan's Afghan embassy refuses to return Taliban nearly USD 8 lakhs

"We do not officially recognise the Taliban, like almost the whole world,"says Tajikistan's Agbar while refusing to return USD 7,86,000 to Taliban.
The diplomat informed that nearly 10,000 Afghans live in the country, who can receive assistance from the embassy.(AFP)
The diplomat informed that nearly 10,000 Afghans live in the country, who can receive assistance from the embassy.(AFP)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Tajikistan

Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar said that the embassy has denied the Taliban to return nearly USD 8,00,000 that were sent from Kabul in the last days of the presidency of Ashraf Ghani, reported Sputnik.

The former Afghan government had transferred USD 7,86,000 to the embassy in Dushanbe after Ghani fled Afghanistan and took refuge in the UAE.

With regard to the money, the Taliban sent a letter to the embassy asking the mission to return funds to Kabul.

"The Taliban have no right to demand the return of this amount of almost USD 8,00,000 since the Afghan Embassy is the official diplomatic department of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and therefore different amounts are received here, about which the Taliban have no right to ask questions," Sputnik quoted ambassador Agbar as saying to reporters here on Friday.

The Ambassador also emphasised that like almost the whole world the embassy does not recognise the Taliban.

"We do not officially recognise the Taliban, like almost the whole world," said Agbar, adding that who are they to demand the money which was sent by a legitimate government.

"Now we [the embassy] are one small Afghanistan with a large number of our citizens living and working here," he said.

The diplomat informed that nearly 10,000 Afghans live in the country, who can receive assistance from the embassy. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban tajikistan afghanistan + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out