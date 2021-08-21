Taliban block govt staff from returning to work

fghan government employees in Kabul were blocked by Taliban militants from returning to work on Saturday, the first day of the working week.

Since the hardline Islamist group seized power six days ago, government buildings, banks, passport offices, schools and universities have remained largely closed. Only a few private telecommunication companies have been operating in the past few days.

“I went to the office this morning, but the Taliban who were at the gate told us they have not received any orders to reopen government offices,” said Hamdullah, a government employee. “They told us to watch TV or listen to the radio for an announcement about when to resume work.”

Most roads in the capital were largely deserted save for Taliban checkpoints and patrolling militants. Roads leading to the foreign ministry in central Kabul were also closed, an employee of the ministry told AFP.

“They aren’t allowing anyone to enter the ministry building,” he said on condition of anonymity. “One of them even told me to wait until the new minister and directors are appointed.”

‘Ashraf Ghani’s brother has pledged allegiance’

The Taliban on Saturday said that Hashmat Ghani, a close aide of ex-president Ashraf Ghani, has pledged allegiance with the group, Sputnik reported.

“Hashmat Ghani, brother of former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, swore allegiance to the Islamic Emirate in the presence of Khalil al-Rahman Haqqani,” a statement from the group allegedly said.