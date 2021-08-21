Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taliban block govt staff from returning to work
world news

Taliban block govt staff from returning to work

The Taliban on Saturday said that Hashmat Ghani, a close aide of ex-president Ashraf Ghani, has pledged allegiance with the group, Sputnik reported.
Agencies |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Roads leading to the foreign ministry in central Kabul were also closed, an employee of the ministry told AFP.(Reuters)

fghan government employees in Kabul were blocked by Taliban militants from returning to work on Saturday, the first day of the working week.

Since the hardline Islamist group seized power six days ago, government buildings, banks, passport offices, schools and universities have remained largely closed. Only a few private telecommunication companies have been operating in the past few days.

“I went to the office this morning, but the Taliban who were at the gate told us they have not received any orders to reopen government offices,” said Hamdullah, a government employee. “They told us to watch TV or listen to the radio for an announcement about when to resume work.”

Most roads in the capital were largely deserted save for Taliban checkpoints and patrolling militants. Roads leading to the foreign ministry in central Kabul were also closed, an employee of the ministry told AFP.

“They aren’t allowing anyone to enter the ministry building,” he said on condition of anonymity. “One of them even told me to wait until the new minister and directors are appointed.”

‘Ashraf Ghani’s brother has pledged allegiance’

RELATED STORIES

The Taliban on Saturday said that Hashmat Ghani, a close aide of ex-president Ashraf Ghani, has pledged allegiance with the group, Sputnik reported.

“Hashmat Ghani, brother of former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, swore allegiance to the Islamic Emirate in the presence of Khalil al-Rahman Haqqani,” a statement from the group allegedly said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anti-Taliban fighter Massoud says he hopes to hold peaceful talks with Taliban

'Everything has collapsed': Afghan women students see no future in Afghanistan

Biden to discuss Afghan issue with G7 leaders

Which countries are taking in Afghan refugees and which countries are not?
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP