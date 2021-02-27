Taliban commander killed in security force operation in Pak's Waziristan: Report

A terrorist commander of Pakistan Taliban was killed in an operation in South Waziristan by security forces, the military said on Friday.

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba, a "high-value target", was killed in an exchange of fire during an operation at a terrorist hideout on Sharwangi, Tiarza in South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the statement, he was involved in the killing of more than 50 security forces' personnel since 2007, Dawn reported

"The most sought and wanted terrorist was [an] IED expert and master trainer," the press release said further.

Nooristan joined the TTP Baitullah Mehsud group in 2007 and has been involved in several terrorist attacks.

He, along with other militants, carried out an attack on a check post in Manra Shawal Dargai in 2008, which resulted in the killing of three Frontier Corps personnel.

South Waziristan and North Waziristan, which are two of the seven former semi-autonomous tribal regions in Pakistan also known as FATA, served as headquarters for local and foreign terrorists until 2017.

The army claimed it has cleared the mountainous region of terrorists following several operations to eliminate the TTP, according to Al Jazeera.

Successive operations have pushed the TTP towards neighbouring Afghanistan.

Islamabad claims the group has now set up bases across the border to attack Pakistani security forces and civilians.