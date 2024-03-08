Taliban regime meets diplomat, says India wants to expand political cooperation, trade with Afghanistan

JP Singh, the joint secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs for the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran (PAI) division, on Thursday met with Taliban-appointed Afghanistan foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and expressed India's interest in expanding relations and trade with Kabul, claimed the Taliban regime. Afghanistan's minister of foreign affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi. (AFP file photo)

Taliban-controlled Afghanistan ministry's spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote in a post on X that Singh and Muttaqi discussed bilateral Afghanistan-India relations, economic and transit matters and security.

"Today, the MEA Joint Secretary of the Republic of India for Af-Ir-Pak, JP Singh, called on IEA-Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. The meeting focused on in-depth discussions on bilateral Afghanistan-India relations, economic and transit matters, fighting ISKP & corruption in the country," Taliban-controlled Afghanistan's ministry of foreign affairs' spokesperson, Abdul Qahar Balkhi posted on X.

He claimed that India is interested in expanding political and economic cooperation with Afghanistan.

"Singh said that India is interested in expanding political & economic cooperation with Afghanistan, & enhancing trade via Chabahar Port," he added.

Balkhi said Muttaqi urged the senior Indian diplomat to facilitate the visa issuance process for Afghanistan citizens.

“Extending gratitude to India for its humanitarian assistance, FM Muttaqi said that in line with our balanced foreign policy, IEA seeks to strengthen political & economic relations with India as an important actor in the region. In the end, FM Muttaqi urged India's Joint Secretary to facilitate the visa issuance process for Afghan businessmen, patients and students,” he added.

PTI, quoting Afghanistan's statement, reported that the two sides also discussed measures to counter illegal narcotics trade.

The meeting reportedly took place in Kabul.

The Taliban captured Afghanistan in 2021 after a protracted battle with the country's government.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

New Delhi had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban captured power. In June 2022, however, India deployed a technical team in its embassy in Kabul, re-establishing its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan.

With inputs from PTI, ANI