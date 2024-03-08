 Taliban regime says India wants to expand political cooperation, trade: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Taliban regime meets diplomat, says India wants to expand political cooperation, trade with Afghanistan

Taliban regime meets diplomat, says India wants to expand political cooperation, trade with Afghanistan

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Taliban-controlled Afghanistan ministry's spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote in a post on X that Singh and Muttaqi discussed Afghanistan-India relations.

JP Singh, the joint secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs for the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran (PAI) division, on Thursday met with Taliban-appointed Afghanistan foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and expressed India's interest in expanding relations and trade with Kabul, claimed the Taliban regime.

Afghanistan's minister of foreign affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi. (AFP file photo)
Afghanistan's minister of foreign affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi. (AFP file photo)

Taliban-controlled Afghanistan ministry's spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote in a post on X that Singh and Muttaqi discussed bilateral Afghanistan-India relations, economic and transit matters and security.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Today, the MEA Joint Secretary of the Republic of India for Af-Ir-Pak, JP Singh, called on IEA-Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. The meeting focused on in-depth discussions on bilateral Afghanistan-India relations, economic and transit matters, fighting ISKP & corruption in the country," Taliban-controlled Afghanistan's ministry of foreign affairs' spokesperson, Abdul Qahar Balkhi posted on X.

He claimed that India is interested in expanding political and economic cooperation with Afghanistan.

"Singh said that India is interested in expanding political & economic cooperation with Afghanistan, & enhancing trade via Chabahar Port," he added.

Balkhi said Muttaqi urged the senior Indian diplomat to facilitate the visa issuance process for Afghanistan citizens.

“Extending gratitude to India for its humanitarian assistance, FM Muttaqi said that in line with our balanced foreign policy, IEA seeks to strengthen political & economic relations with India as an important actor in the region. In the end, FM Muttaqi urged India's Joint Secretary to facilitate the visa issuance process for Afghan businessmen, patients and students,” he added.

PTI, quoting Afghanistan's statement, reported that the two sides also discussed measures to counter illegal narcotics trade.

The meeting reportedly took place in Kabul.

The Taliban captured Afghanistan in 2021 after a protracted battle with the country's government.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

New Delhi had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban captured power. In June 2022, however, India deployed a technical team in its embassy in Kabul, re-establishing its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On