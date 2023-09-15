‘Talking’ dog Cooper goes viral for being ‘too intelligent,’ internet is worried

California-based dog Cooper has shown humans, that they are not the only beings who are intelligent. Cooper's owner Tia Herrell has shared many viral videos of the ‘talking’ dog on TikTok that have been watched by millions. 'Talking' dog Cooper with the variety of buttons she uses to communicate.(@the chattylab)

In an interview with Jam Press, the 52-year-old speech pathologist talked about her 3-year-old red fox Labrador retriever.

"I would say that Copper is extremely emotionally intelligent,” she shared.

Tia uses augmentative and alternate communication- an automotive method without involving speech- to communicate with Cooper.

Cooper expressed her needs and emotions of hunger or needing the toilet with the help of various buttons on a “Risk” game-esque motherboard.

Her owner claimed that after reading about a colleague speech pathologist employing augmentative communication with her pet, she decided to adopt a similar strategy. As a result, she built a talking board and ordered recordable buttons.

“Copper started with buttons when she was 4 months old and it really helped her with potty training,” began Tia.

“Since then, Copper has learned to use the buttons to request different toys, inquire where family members are, ask for a treat, tell how she’s feeling, tell someone if she’s worried, ask to go for a ride, ask where her human sister Savannah is and more,” she added.

Tia often shared videos of Cooper on her TikTok page @ChattyLab where she enjoys a humongous 1.1 million followers.

Many viewers were surprised to see the talents and abilities of the dog, commenting, “This is amazing! How clever and beautiful is your dog.”

While another shared a quirky fact about dogs, “A dog can know as many words as a 3yr old human … Idk about you but 3-year-olds are know-it-alls.”

In a viral video with 15.9 million views, Cooper can be seen pressing the ‘help’ button.

When Tia asked her about it she pressed a button that said ‘snake upstairs.’

While the viewers would think of it as an alarming condition, Tia revealed that it was just Cooper asking for her snake toy that she left on the second floor of their house.

Many viewers were also seen worried for themselves, evoking the idea of sci-fi where people are ruled by doglords.

“It’s getting too intelligent,” warned a netizen.