Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal to restart within days
- Negotiations were abruptly suspended in March, after a year of erratic efforts to salvage the accord.
Iran’s talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with the US will restart in the “coming days,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles said.
“We will resume the talks on the JCPOA in the coming days, and the coming days mean coming days. I mean, quickly, immediately,” Borrell said in a televised press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran. The talks in Vienna are being facilitated by the EU, with indirect participation by the US.
Negotiations were abruptly suspended in March, after a year of erratic efforts to salvage the accord. The 2015 pact placed curbs on Iran’s atomic activities in exchange for easing some economic sanctions. President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018, and reviving the deal could lead to a flood of Iranian oil returning to global markets and bring some relief from surging crude prices.
The negotiations “have to be finished, three months have passed,” Borrell said.
A chief sticking point has been Iran’s demand for the US to drop the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization.
Iran’s Amirabdollahian reiterated his call to the Biden administration to take a “realistic and fair” approach to help reach an agreement.
Read More: How an Iran Nuclear Deal Could Affect Oil, Trade and Security
World powers are anxious to seal a return to the deal because in the absence of any constraints, Iran’s engineers have elevated the country’s capacity to quickly enrich uranium to levels close to what would be needed for a nuclear weapon. The country has always maintained its atomic program is peaceful, but the 2015 deal was forged amid suspicions over that claim.
The US pulling out of the Iran accord has increased tensions between the countries. More hardline leadership has since taken power in Tehran and there has been a spate of shipping and drone attacks in the Persian Gulf that has roiled energy markets and at times pushed the two countries close to military conflict.
-
China scrambles air, ground forces to monitor US recon plane over Taiwan Strait
China deployed “aerial and ground forces” to monitor an US P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, which flew over the Taiwan Strait on Friday in the backdrop of large scale Chinese armed forces' military drills around the self-ruled island of Taiwan earlier this week. The US Navy's reconnaissance aircraft flew over the Taiwan Strait on Friday in what the US Indo-Pacific Command described as a demonstration of the US's “commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific”.
-
2 Indo-Canadians get key portfolios in new Cabinet of Ontario province
When Ontario's Conservative Party premier Doug Ford was first given the mandate to lead Canada's most populous province, he did not have a single Indo-Canadian minister, though he rectified that omission later. Beginning the second term as premier, Ford appointed two Indo-Canadians to significant portfolios. Sarkaria, who represents the riding (as constituencies are called in Canada) of Brampton South, tweeted, “I'm truly honoured and grateful to be chosen for this important role.”
-
Beijing to reopen schools, Shanghai declares victory over Covid
Beijing on Saturday said it would allow primary and secondary schools to resume in-person classes and Shanghai's top party boss declared victory over COVID-19 after the city reported zero new local cases for the first time in two months. Beijing shut its schools in early May and asked students to move to online learning amid a spike in locally transmitted COVID cases. Kindergartens will be allowed to reopen from July 4.
-
UN chief warns of 'catastrophe' from global food shortage
The head of the United Nations warned Friday that the world faces “catastrophe” because of the growing shortage of food around the globe. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted that harvests across Asia, Africa and the Americas will take a hit as farmers around the world struggle to cope with rising fertilizer and energy prices. The Berlin meeting's host, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock echoed Guterres' comments that several factors underlie the growing hunger crisis around the world.
-
Amazon, Meta & others to help women workers after US’ abortion ruling: See list
After the Supreme Court of the United States on Friday overturned the historic Roe v Wade verdict and outlawed abortion across the country, several of the US' most-recognised brands said they will pay for abortion-related travel by female employees. The list of companies that have come forward to defend women's rights include tech giants Meta (formerly Facebook, Inc.), Intel and Microsoft, and all have extended coverage of 'out-of-state medical care' to include reproductive services.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics