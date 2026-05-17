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Tanker carrying Iraqi crude crosses Strait of Hormuz, reaches India

The tanker is identified by ship-tracking company Kpler as carrying Iraqi crude loaded at Basra on May 10-11. 

Updated on: May 17, 2026 12:17 pm IST
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A Suezmax tanker identified as carrying Iraqi crude is approaching India after apparently crossing the Strait of Hormuz in recent days.

The tanker is identified by ship-tracking company Kpler as carrying Iraqi crude loaded at Basra on May 10-11. (HT)

The tanker Karolos appeared in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday as it sailed away from the Strait of Hormuz toward India, reporting a draft that indicated it’s fully loaded. The ship was previously seen near Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates a week earlier, heading in the opposite direction.

The tanker is identified by ship-tracking company Kpler as carrying Iraqi crude loaded at Basra on May 10-11. An image from the European Union’s Sentinel 2 satellite shows a ship of the same colouring and dimensions at one of the Basra loading buoys on the morning of May 11.

Also read | Global oil prices ease after Iran confirms 30 vessels crossed Strait of Hormuz

Separately, the oil tanker Agios Fanourios I, halted by the US on a voyage from Iraq to Vietnam, remains in Gulf of Oman, while the very large crude carrier Kiara M, which also crossed out of the Persian Gulf after loading at Basra, appears to have completed switching its cargo onto another ship off Oman, data show.

 
gulf of oman strait of hormuz
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