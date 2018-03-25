 Tanzania traffic collision leaves at least 26 dead, 9 hurt | world news | Hindustan Times
Tanzania traffic collision leaves at least 26 dead, 9 hurt

world Updated: Mar 25, 2018 23:19 IST

world Updated: Mar 25, 2018 23:19 IST
A police official in Tanzania says a truck and a minibus collided, killing at least 26 people and injuring nine others.

The country’s traffic police commander, Fortunatus Musilimu, says the dead last night’s accident in the southern town of Mkuranga included 12 women and seven children.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

Road accidents are common in the East African nation, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. Government statistics show that such accidents kill around 9,000 people annually.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Sunday said he was saddened by the latest accident, adding that “I join the families at this time of tragedy and grief.

