Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tariffs on medicines would create 'worst of all worlds': Europe pharma group after Trump's announcement

AFP |
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 01:40 pm IST

Trump announced a raft of new tariffs on multiple industries on Thursday, including a 100-percent duty on "any branded or patented" pharmaceutical product.

A European pharmaceutical industry group warned Friday that tariffs on medicines "would create the worst of all worlds", after US President Donald Trump announced steep import duties on the sector.

The European Union and the United States reached a trade deal in July that capped tariffs on pharmaceutical products and other goods at 15 percent.(Shutterstock)
The European Union and the United States reached a trade deal in July that capped tariffs on pharmaceutical products and other goods at 15 percent.(Shutterstock)

Trump announced a raft of new tariffs on multiple industries on Thursday, including a 100-percent duty on "any branded or patented" pharmaceutical product, unless a company is building their manufacturing plant in the United States.

The European Union and the United States reached a trade deal in July that capped tariffs on pharmaceutical products and other goods at 15 percent.

It was not immediately clear whether that understanding had changed following Trump's announcement.

"Tariffs on medicines, however excessive, would create the worst of all worlds," Nathalie Moll, director general of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, said in a statement to AFP.

"Tariffs increase costs, disrupt supply chains and prevent patients from getting life saving treatments," Moll said.

Moll noted that the EU and the United States have a trade agreement in place.

"They should now continue discussions on how the EU can improve its support towards the cost of global research and development in a way which doesn't harm patients in the EU and the US," she said.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Tariffs on medicines would create 'worst of all worlds': Europe pharma group after Trump's announcement
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On