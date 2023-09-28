Tech CEO Pava LePere's murder suspect arrested, he has raped in the past and was on parole

Baltimore based Tech CEO Pava LePere's murder suspect Jason Dean Billingsley has been arrested.

The arrest comes a day after police had issued a warning against his violent past and that he could kill and rape, sending shockwaves across the state. LePere was found dead in her luxury apartment, from Bowie, Maryland on 11pm Wednesday. US Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force along with state and local authorities successfully captured the criminal after he was reportedly tracking him to a train station.

The 26-year-old founder of EcoMap Technologies had been reported missing on Monday, which led cops to find her dead with signs of blunt force trauma. Suggesting that it was a random attack authorities are certain that LaPere did not know him.

Who is Jason Dean Billingsley

Billingsley has a violent criminal history that includes a sex offense, second-degree assault, and robbery. In 2015, he even pleaded guilty to a first-degree sex offense and was sentenced to 30 years, but was released on parole in October 2022. In the case, Jason had allegedly raped a woman, slit her throat and then poured liquid on her and her husband to set them on fire. The couple survived. A child present in the house was also hospitalised due to burn injuries.

Reports suggest, after the police issued a warning that Jason was dangerous enough to kill and rape again his mother begged him to surrender. “I told him that he needs to turn himself in, but I really don’t think he’s going to do that because he’s scared,” Scarlett told local media.

Who is Tech CEO Pava LePere

Meanwhile, LaPere had a good successful career to boast off, only 10 months back 26-year-old entrepreneur was featured by Forbes in its 30 under 30 list. She had launched her social tech startup from her John Hopkins University at the age of 22. Her family called her a, "She was driven, creative, hard-working and relentless in her efforts, with her wonderful team at EcoMap Technologies," her family said.

EcoMap Technologies also released a tribute to their late leader before holding a vigil on Wednesday.

"The circumstances surrounding Pava's death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time," the company wrote.

