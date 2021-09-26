Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Technical issues resolved: Taliban urge international airlines to resume flights
world news

Technical issues resolved: Taliban urge international airlines to resume flights

Facilities at Kabul airport were badly damaged in the chaotic evacuation of more than 120,000 people that ended August 30 with the withdrawal of the last US troops.
AFP | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 11:05 PM IST
At present airlines such as PIA and Kam Air are charging more than $1,200 for a one-way, 40-minute flight from Kabul to Islamabad.

The Taliban urged international airlines Sunday to resume flights to Kabul, saying all technical issues at the country's main airport have been resolved.

Facilities at Kabul airport were badly damaged in the chaotic evacuation of more than 120,000 people that ended August 30 with the withdrawal of the last US troops.

Since then only charter flights have been operating, although Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Iran's Mahan Air and Afghanistan's Kam Air have run a limited number of special flights.

The international community is keen to hold the Taliban to their word that they will allow anyone to leave the country once commercial flights resume.

At present airlines such as PIA and Kam Air are charging more than $1,200 for a one-way, 40-minute flight from Kabul to Islamabad.

Also Read | Kabul Airport returns to action, plane with civilians flies out

Even at that price -- the result of war insurance, according to the airlines -- the irregular flights are heavily oversubscribed.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, newly appointed spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs, said the Taliban hoped proper commercial services would resume shortly.

RELATED STORIES

"Many Afghan citizens were stuck outside and unable to return to their homeland," he said in a statement.

"Moreover, many Afghan citizens who have international employment or pursue education abroad are now facing difficulties in reaching their destinations."

Services at Kabul airport were restored mostly with technical help from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban afghanistan kabul airport
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

German elections: Merkel's center-right bloc sees worst result since 1949

What Pakistan PM Imran Khan said about 'mujahideen' at UNGA that he drew flak

In pictures: Russian president Vladimir Putin's Siberian fishing trip

‘Left no chance to control…’: PPP slams Imran Khan's comment on ‘media freedom’
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP