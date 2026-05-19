Teen suspects, 1 ‘suicidal’, an unexpected hero: All about San Diego shooting that killed 3

Three men were killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, California in United States on Monday in an attack that authorities are investigating as a hate crime. Police said the two suspects, believed to be teenagers, later died from what appeared to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds inside a vehicle found a few blocks away from the mosque.

Police respond to a reported active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego in San Diego, California.(AFP)

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Among those killed was a security guard at the mosque, whom San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl described as heroic. Officials said his actions likely prevented the incident from becoming even deadlier.

Also read | San Diego mosque shooting update: 3 men killed, 2 suspects dead; hate crime probe underway

The attack unfolded while children and community members were present at the Islamic center, one of the largest mosques in San Diego County, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported.

Top 10 updates

Suspects believed to be teenagers

Police Chief Scott Wahl said both suspects are believed to be teenagers. Their identities have not yet been released by authorities.

2. Suspect's mother alerted police before shooting

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{{^usCountry}} According to Wahl, the mother of one of the suspects contacted police nearly two hours before the attack to report that her son was missing. She feared he might be suicidal and later realised that several weapons, along with her vehicle, were also missing, a report by AP mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Wahl, the mother of one of the suspects contacted police nearly two hours before the attack to report that her son was missing. She feared he might be suicidal and later realised that several weapons, along with her vehicle, were also missing, a report by AP mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the situation became more urgent after officers learned that the teenager was dressed in camouflage and was accompanied by another person. Investigators used multiple tools, including automated license plate readers, to track them down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the situation became more urgent after officers learned that the teenager was dressed in camouflage and was accompanied by another person. Investigators used multiple tools, including automated license plate readers, to track them down. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Wahl said reports of gunfire at the Islamic Center of San Diego started coming in during the search. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wahl said reports of gunfire at the Islamic Center of San Diego started coming in during the search. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read | Islamic Center of San Diego shooting prompts lockdowns at several Jewish institutions; police provide major update 3. Shooting being investigated as hate crime {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Islamic Center of San Diego shooting prompts lockdowns at several Jewish institutions; police provide major update 3. Shooting being investigated as hate crime {{/usCountry}}

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Police said there had been no direct threat made against the Islamic Center before the attack. However, Wahl confirmed that investigators found indications of “generalized hate rhetoric” linked to the case.

The police chief also said the mother of one suspect discovered a note left behind by her son. He did not reveal what was written in it but stated: “There was definitely hate rhetoric that was involved.”

4. Security guard hailed as hero

Authorities said the mosque’s security guard was among the three victims killed in the shooting.

Also read | San Diego shooting suspects: First details emerge as hate crime probe launched; 3 men confirmed dead

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While officials continue reviewing the exact sequence of events, Wahl said, “it’s fair to say his actions were heroic.”

“Undoubtedly he saved lives today,” the police chief added. The identity of the guard has not yet been released.

5. Children safely evacuated from mosque

The Islamic Center’s Al Rashid School, which offers Arabic language, Islamic studies and Quran classes for children aged five and above, was operating at the time of the attack.

Television footage showed more than a dozen children holding hands as they were escorted out of the mosque parking area surrounded by police vehicles. Parents were later directed to a nearby reunification point.

“All of the kids are safe,” Wahl said emotionally during the press conference. “Our hearts go out to the families that are in this moment being notified of what has happened to their loved ones.”

6. Suspects found dead nearby

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Police said officers responding to the mosque shooting also received reports of gunfire a few blocks away, where a landscaper was shot at but escaped without injury.

Authorities later found the suspects dead inside a vehicle stopped in the middle of a nearby road.

7. Mosque leader condemns attack

Imam Taha Hassane, director of the Islamic Center, described the incident as “extremely outrageous to target a place of worship.”

He added that the mosque has long focused on strengthening interfaith relations and community outreach. Earlier on Monday, a group of non-Muslims had reportedly been visiting the mosque to learn more about Islam.

“All the places of worship in our beautiful city should always be protected,” Hassane said.

8. CAIR reacts to incident

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Tazheen Nizam of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in San Diego condemned the shooting, saying: “no one should ever fear for their safety while attending prayers or studying at an elementary school.”

Nizam added that the organisation was working to gather more information and urged people to keep the affected community in their prayers.

9. Governor’s office monitoring situation

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said he was being briefed on the shooting.

“We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” the governor’s office posted on X.

10. Mosque located in busy neighbourhood

The white mosque building is situated in a neighbourhood filled with homes, apartment complexes and strip malls, including several Middle Eastern restaurants and markets. The Islamic Center of San Diego is located about 9 miles north of downtown San Diego and is considered the largest mosque in the county, according to its website.

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(With inputs from AP)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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