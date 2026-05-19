San Diego shooting suspects: First details emerge as hate crime probe launched; 3 men confirmed dead

A shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the Clairemont Mesa neighborhood on Monday left three men dead, police confirmed. Authorities also said both suspected shooters are dead. Police vehicles crowd nearby streets after an "active shooter situation" was reported at the Islamic Center in the Clairemont community of San Diego, California. (via REUTERS)

What we know about the suspects At a news conference, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said both suspects are believed to be teenagers. According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, the suspects were 17 and 19 years old. Three adults were killed in the incident, including a security guard. Authorities believe both attackers killed themselves following the shooting. Wahl said the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

About the shooting Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the mosque after reports of a possible shooting shortly before 11:40 a.m.

The San Diego Police Department later confirmed officers were responding to an active shooter situation at the location.

In a post on X, the department said, "SDPD is on scene at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the 7000 block of Eckstrom Ave for a reported active shooter. Please avoid the area."

Video circulating on social media appeared to show at least one person injured at the scene, though authorities have not independently verified all footage.

Mayor responds San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria praised the rapid police response and expressed support for the community.

"I want to simply express my immense gratitude for our incredible law enforcement response that we saw here today," he said at a press conference. "As the chief mentioned, a response within four minutes. This is what we trained for. This is what we budget for. This is what we ask of our public safety professionals, and they absolutely deliver in the way that we ask them to do so."

He also addressed the city’s Muslim community, saying officials would do everything possible to ensure safety at religious institutions.

"I want to assure our Muslim community that we will do everything it takes to make sure that you can feel safe in this city, and no resource will be spared. And making sure that our religious institutions and locations are protected in this sensitive time," he said. "But to reassert, as I always will, it. Hate has no place in the city of San Diego."

FBI probe FBI Chief Kash Patel wrote on X, "FBI San Diego has responded to the scene of the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego this afternoon - all resources will be made available assisting local partners and we will update the public as we’re able."

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About the mosque The Islamic Center of San Diego is the largest mosque in San Diego County. It is located about 9 miles (14 km) north of downtown San Diego at 7050 Eckstrom Avenue near Balboa Avenue.

The campus also includes the Al-Rashid Islamic Institute, which offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies, and the Quran.