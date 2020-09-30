e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Terrorism charges filed in stabbings near Charlie Hebdo’s office

Terrorism charges filed in stabbings near Charlie Hebdo’s office

The suspect told investigators he acted out of anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by the weekly newspaper.

world Updated: Sep 30, 2020 14:28 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Paris
Forensic experts investigate the scene of an incident near the former offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo, in Paris.
Forensic experts investigate the scene of an incident near the former offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo, in Paris.(REUTERS)
         

A Pakistani man accused in a double stabbing outside the former Paris offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo has been handed preliminary terrorism charges.

The suspect told investigators he acted out of anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by the weekly newspaper.

Investigating magistrates handed him preliminary charges of “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise,” the counterterrorism prosecutor’s office said Wednesday. He will remain in custody pending further investigation. Relatives and associates of the suspect were released without charge.

Counterterrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the Pakistan-born suspect identified himself as Zaher Hassan Mahmood, 25. Ricard said the assailant did not claim an affiliation with a specific extremist group.

Two people were seriously wounded in last week’s stabbing, which took place outside the newspaper’s former offices where Islamic extremists killed 12 people in January 2015. The two brothers involved in the 2015 attack targeted Charlie Hebdo because they believed the newspaper blasphemed Islam by publishing the same Muhammad caricatures.

tags
top news
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
‘Justice done’: Leaders hail special CBI court verdict in Babri demolition case
‘Justice done’: Leaders hail special CBI court verdict in Babri demolition case
Satyamev Jayate, tweets Yogi Adityanath after Babri verdict; jabs Congress
Satyamev Jayate, tweets Yogi Adityanath after Babri verdict; jabs Congress
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Donald Trump in attack mode, but fails to dent Joe Biden | Opinion
Donald Trump in attack mode, but fails to dent Joe Biden | Opinion
Babri Masjid demolition verdict: All 32 accused acquitted
Babri Masjid demolition verdict: All 32 accused acquitted
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In