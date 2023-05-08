Texas mall shooting: Biden orders to lower US flags at half-mast to honor victims

US President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation honouring the victims of the shooting in Allen, Texas and ordered all US flags at public buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting.

He has ordered that the flag of the US shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds at all military posts and naval stations and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the US until sunset, May 11 to honour the victims of the shooting in Allen.

Biden's decision came after eight people were killed and at least seven others were injured from the shooting at a shopping mall in Allen, CNN reported. Authorities in Allen responded to the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets. The police said that the gunman was killed by an Allen Police Department officer who was at the mall on an unrelated call. According to investigators, the shooter was working alone.

"As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 11, 2023," US President Joe Biden said in the proclamation released by the White House.

He said the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all US embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities, naval vessels, and stations.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden again urged Congress to pass legislation banning assault weapons and enacting universal background checks after the Texas shootout, according to a statement released by the White House.

"Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe," Biden said in a statement.

He said that eight Americans, including children, were killed in Allen in the latest act of gun violence in the US. He further said, "Jill and I are praying for their families and for others critically injured, and we are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly and courageously to save lives."

Biden said that an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon killed people in a shopping mall. Sharing details regarding the shooting in Texas, Biden said, "Yesterday, an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon gunned down innocent people in a shopping mall, and not for the first time. Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar."

He further stated, "And yet, American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year, according to leading counts. More than 14,000 of our fellow citizens have lost their lives, credible estimates show. The leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence."

In the statement, Biden said, "Since I signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law and took two dozen executive actions to stem the tide of gun violence, we have made some progress." He stated that states were banning assault weapons and expanding red flag laws. However, they need more action to save lives.

