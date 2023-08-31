Texas security guard who accused Osama ‘killer’ Robert O’Neill of using racial slur is a white man

It has been revealed that the hotel security guard who accused former Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill of calling him the N-word and assaulting him in Texas is a white man. 61-year-old Johnny Loomis said the incident took place during a dispute on August 23. He is a loss prevention officer at The Omni Hotel in Frisco. Robert O'Neill was recently arrested in Texas and faces Class A misdemeanour charge of assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanour charge of public intoxication (Robert J O'Neill/Facebook)

Robert, 47, was reportedly trying to open the hotel room door with his credit card, when he allegedly “struck Johnny on the chest with his right palm,” documents from the Frisco Police Department said, according to New York Post. The Navy SEAL, who claims he killed Osama bin Laden, then allegedly called Johnny the N-word, but the police arrest warrant also mentioned that Johnny is white. “Johnny stated he had a heart surgery scheduled soon,” the warrant stated.

Police evaluated Johnny and released him shortly after. The incident reportedly left red marks on Johnny's chest, which police photographed to keep as evidence.

Robert later told police that he was in Texas to participate in a podcast, and drank “way too much” alcohol. He admitted that he hardly remembers coming to the hotel.

“[He] stated he was disappointed in himself, and stated it was his fault he was under arrest and that he can be an ‘a–hole,'” an officer who interviewed Robert said.

“Robert stated he did not palm strike Johnny because he does not strike people; he stated he would have choked Johnny,” the police report reads. “Robert stated Johnny was ‘full of s–t’ and believed this to be a money grab.” The Navy SEAL further joked that he “should have robbed a high-end store because he would have gotten away with that.”

‘The color of one’s skin doesn’t matter when your life is on the line’

Robert has denied that he ever used racist language. “I have honorably and proudly served my country for half my life in battles all over the world, standing shoulder to shoulder with men of all races, religions and sexual orientations,” he said.

“The color of one’s skin doesn’t matter when your life is on the line. The idea that I would use a racial slur against anyone is so preposterous, so beyond offensive to not only myself but all of my brothers who have served and fought with me; I deny it in the strongest terms,” Robert added.

Robert was recently arrested in Texas and faces Class A misdemeanour charge of assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanour charge of public intoxication. Only the assault charge, however, is listed in jail records. He was booked into jail in Collin County and later released on $3,500 bond, the Daily Mail reported.