IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Texas senator Ted Cruz says he went on vacation amid storm 'to be a good dad'
US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to the media at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the US, in Cancun, Mexico.(Reuters)
US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to the media at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the US, in Cancun, Mexico.(Reuters)
world news

Texas senator Ted Cruz says he went on vacation amid storm 'to be a good dad'

“My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas,” he continued. “We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm.”
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:15 AM IST

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his family on vacation to Cancun, Mexico, this week as his home state was paralyzed by a deadly winter storm, drawing criticism from leaders in both parties and potentially damaging his political ambitions.

In a statement on Thursday, the Republican senator said he was returning to Texas. He accompanied his family to Mexico a day earlier, he said, only after his daughters asked to go on a trip with friends, given that school was canceled for the week.

“Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz wrote.

“My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas,” he continued. “We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm.”

Cruz addressed his travels only hours after The Associated Press and other media outlets reported that he had traveled to Cancun on Wednesday, with hundreds of thousands of Texans still grappling with the fallout of a winter storm that crippled the state's power grid and killed more than three dozen people, some while trying to keep warm.

The statement did little to quell a fierce political backlash that comes as Cruz eyes a second presidential run in 2024. He was already one of the most villainized Republicans in Congress, having created adversaries across the political spectrum in a career defined by far-right policies and fights with the establishment.

More recently, he emerged as a leader in former President Donald Trump's push to overturn the results of the November election. Billboards calling for his resignation stood along Texas highways earlier in the month.

Even the state Republican Party chair declined to come to Cruz's defense on Thursday.

“That’s something that he has to answer to his constituents about," Texas GOP Chair Allen West said when asked whether Cruz’s travel was appropriate while Texans are without power and water.

“I’m here trying to take care of my family and look after my friends and others that are still without power,” West said. “That’s my focus.”

Hundreds of thousands of people in Texas woke up Thursday to a fourth day without power, and a water crisis was unfolding after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid and utilities.

Texas officials ordered 7 million people — one-quarter of the population of the nation’s second-largest state — to boil tap water before drinking the water, after days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes.

In Austin, some hospitals faced a loss in water pressure and, in some cases, heat.

News of Cruz's absence quickly rippled across the state.

Livia Trevino, a 24-year-old whose Austin home was still without water Thursday, said she felt abandoned by government leaders.

“They are taking vacations and leaving the country, so they don’t have to deal with this, and we are freezing to death. We don’t have water and we don’t have food,” she said.

In his statement, Cruz said that his family had lost heat and power as well.

“This has been an infuriating week for Texans," he said.

While the situation will not help Cruz's political future, the two-term senator is not in any immediate political danger. His current term expires in early 2025, and the unofficial beginning of the next Republican presidential primary election is two years away.

Still, Democrats across Washington were eager to talk about the controversy.

One of Cruz's most aggressive critics on the left, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, encouraged her supporters on Thursday to volunteer for a “welfare check phone bank” to help Texans affected by the storm.

“So many elected leaders in Texas have failed their constituents,” the New York Democrat wrote in an email. “Instead of focusing on relief, they’ve chosen to go on Fox News to spread lies or to board a plane to Cancun.”

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki leaned into a question about Cruz's “whereabouts.”

“I don’t have any updates on the exact location of Sen. Ted Cruz nor does anyone at the White House,” Psaki said, adding that President Joe Biden's administration is focused on “working directly with leadership in Texas and surrounding states on addressing the winter storm and the crisis at hand.”

Cruz's office declined to answer specific questions about the family vacation, but his staff reached out to the Houston Police Department on Wednesday afternoon to say the senator would be arriving at the airport, according to department spokesperson Jodi Silva. She said officers “monitored his movements” while Cruz was at the airport.

Silva could not say whether such requests are typical for Cruz’s travel or whether his staff had made a similar request for his return flight.

U.S. Capitol Police officials and the Senate sergeant-at-arms have encouraged lawmakers and their staff to be conscious of potential threats and to consider advising law enforcement about their travel at airports and other transportation hubs.

Cruz's office did not immediately say whether the senator would self-quarantine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people who have traveled to get a coronavirus test three to five days after their return and to quarantine for a full week, regardless of the test results.

Cruz checked in for his return flight Thursday afternoon in Cancun and walked briskly through the terminal pulling a roller bag to security. He wore a golf shirt, jeans and a face mask in the style of the Texas state flag.

The senator was accompanied by a Spanish-speaking man wearing a black polo shirt with the name and logo of The Ritz-Carlton hotel chain.

Cruz told reporters that he planned to “go home and keep working to get the grid reopened, to get power restored, to get the water back on."

“A lot of Texans are hurting and this crisis is frustrating. It’s frustrating for millions of Texans. It shouldn’t happen,” he said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ted cruz
Close
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone.(Reuters)
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone.(Reuters)
world news

Canada vows to be next country to go after Facebook to pay for news

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:18 AM IST
Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, in charge of crafting similar legislation to be unveiled in coming months, condemned Facebook's action and said it would not deter Ottawa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to the media at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the US, in Cancun, Mexico.(Reuters)
US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to the media at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the US, in Cancun, Mexico.(Reuters)
world news

Texas senator Ted Cruz says he went on vacation amid storm 'to be a good dad'

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:15 AM IST
“My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas,” he continued. “We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker repairs a power line in Austin, Texas, US.(Bloomberg)
A worker repairs a power line in Austin, Texas, US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Some electricity restored in Texas, but water woes persist

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:03 AM IST
The storms also left more than 320,000 homes and businesses without power in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. About 70,000 power outages persisted after an ice storm in eastern Kentucky, while nearly 67,000 were without electricity in West Virginia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden (Reuters)
world news

Biden team revokes Trump’s Iran snapback at UN security council

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:49 AM IST
“The United States of America hereby withdraws its letters to the Security Council” calling for the reinstatement of UN sanctions due to Iran’s non-compliance, wrote Richard Mills, acting Representative of the United States to the United Nations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg(Reuters)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg(Reuters)
world news

Australia to hold talks with Facebook’s Zuckerberg after block

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:48 AM IST
Australia will hold talks with Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg in a bid to break a legal standoff after the tech giant angered the government by blocking the nation’s news sharing on its platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keith Gill, a GameStop investor, also known in social media forums as Roaring Kitty, testifies during a virtual hearing on GameStop in Washington.(AP)
Keith Gill, a GameStop investor, also known in social media forums as Roaring Kitty, testifies during a virtual hearing on GameStop in Washington.(AP)
world news

'Mr. Kitty' goes virtually to Washington over GameStop saga

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:47 AM IST
The 34-year-old Gill became the most visible face of the GameStop rally largely because of his videos, where he wore a red headband and colorful, cat-themed T-shirts as he spent hours each week talking about the stock from the basement of his home in a suburb of Boston.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends a news conference.(Reuters)
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends a news conference.(Reuters)
world news

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions if free Robinhood trades are really free

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:45 AM IST
“Robinhood owes its customers a lot more than an apology because it has harmed their interests,” the New York Democrat and progressive icon said by video at Thursday’s House Financial Services Committee hearing on wild market swings in shares of GameStop Corp. and other stocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman takes a picture with two smartphones in front of the logo of the US multinational technology and Internet-related services company Google.(AP)
A woman takes a picture with two smartphones in front of the logo of the US multinational technology and Internet-related services company Google.(AP)
world news

Google revamps AI teams in wake of researcher’s departure

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:44 AM IST
Croak, a vice president of engineering, will be the Lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden(AP)
US President Joe Biden(AP)
world news

US President Biden to pledge $4 billion to vaccine program for poorer nations

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:24 AM IST
Former president Donald Trump’s administration had declined to support the World Health Organization-backed Covax system, as he complained the WHO was bowing to Chinese influence and demanded changes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at a health clinic in Caracas, Venezuela.(Bloomberg)
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at a health clinic in Caracas, Venezuela.(Bloomberg)
world news

Venezuela begins coronavirus vaccination for health professionals

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:22 AM IST
"In the coming months, we will have more than 70% of the population vaccinated and we will achieve the so-called herd immunity," said the Health Minister Carlos Alvarado.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French President Emmanuel Macron(Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron(Reuters)
world news

France to donate 5% of its vaccine doses to poorer countries

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:21 AM IST
President Emmanuel Macron has called on the US and Europe to back his proposal to share 4% to 5% of their coronavirus vaccine supplies. I
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daughter of former US President Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner stand on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.(AFP)
Daughter of former US President Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner stand on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.(AFP)
world news

Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won't run for his Senate seat

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:19 AM IST
In a pair of friendly statements, Rubio and Ivanka Trump praised one another for their efforts together working on issues like paid family leave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Vice President Kamala Harris smiles while meeting virtually with women Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups in Washington, DC, US. (Bloomberg)
US Vice President Kamala Harris smiles while meeting virtually with women Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups in Washington, DC, US. (Bloomberg)
world news

Harris taps growing political power of women lawmakers; promotes Covid-19 relief

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:17 AM IST
The virtual meeting, which a White House source said was likely the first of many that Harris will hold specifically with women in power, focused on how women have been affected by job losses, small business closures and a lack of childcare as well as how Biden's plan will address these issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vendor prepares freshwater fish at a roadside market in southern Thailand's Narathiwat province.(AFP)
A vendor prepares freshwater fish at a roadside market in southern Thailand's Narathiwat province.(AFP)
world news

Almost a quarter of all freshwater fish species are in peril, thanks to humans

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:16 AM IST
Global analysis finds that development, overfishing, and pollution have made rivers dramatically different habitats than they were 200 years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A full-scale model of the Perseverance rover is displayed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California.(AFP)
A full-scale model of the Perseverance rover is displayed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California.(AFP)
world news

NASA confirms Perseverance spacecraft entered Mars atmosphere

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:10 AM IST
  • NASA scientists will follow the progress of Perseverance's descent by listening for simple tones from the craft, and from data it relays to the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP