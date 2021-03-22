Home / World News / Thai-developed Covid-19 vaccine starts human trials
world news

Thai-developed Covid-19 vaccine starts human trials

Thailand's vaccination drive is targeting the inoculation of half of its adult population by the end of the year using 61 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which will be locally produced from June.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:32 PM IST
The home-grown vaccine candidate is being developed by state drug maker, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), with Mahidol University's Tropical Medicine Department and an American non-profit and uses an inactivated virus to trigger immunity. (Representative Image)(AP)

Thailand started human trials on Monday of a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine and expects to deploy it next year, which its health minister said could give the country more freedom with its vaccine policy.

Thailand's vaccination drive is targeting the inoculation of half of its adult population by the end of the year using 61 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which will be locally produced from June.

The home-grown vaccine candidate is being developed by state drug maker, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), with Mahidol University's Tropical Medicine Department and an American non-profit and uses an inactivated virus to trigger immunity.

"The vaccine, produced by Thais for Thais, is expected to be used next year," Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, chairman of the Mahidol University Council, told a news conference.

Thailand's progress comes as countries including Japan and Taiwan speed up domestic vaccine development programmes amid tight global supply and concerns about new Covid-19 variants.

Vietnam last week said its locally developed vaccine would be available by the fourth quarter of this year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Boris Johnson to call on EU, make a case for not banning Covid-19 vaccine export

8 Hong Kong democracy activists set to return from China after jail terms

Google payments chief Caesar Sengupta quits after 15 years at company

Nepal President leaves for 2-day state visit to Bangladesh

Mahidol University's dean, Bangjong Mahaisavariya, said 460 volunteers would be accepted for the human trials, 210 of whom would be used in the first phase. Phase two is expected to begin in July, with results by year-end.

The Thai vaccine candidate modifies the avian Newcastle Disease virus with a Covid-19 spike protein and is replicated using egg-based technology, the GPO said.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the vaccine would give Thailand more options with less constraints.

"Even though we can produce vaccines in the country, it is from technology transfer and under management of brands," he told the news conference.

"But today, if we are successful we can set our own direction."

Another homegrown vaccine is being developed by Chulalongkorn University and uses Messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. It is expected to start human trials soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thailand
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP