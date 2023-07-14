Home / World News / Lord Hanuman chosen as Asian Athletics Championships official mascot in Thailand

ByNisha Anand
Jul 14, 2023 10:17 AM IST

The official website described that Hanuman, the emblem of the competition is a symbol of “agility, strength and senses.”

The 2023 Asian Athletics Championships which began in Thailand on Wednesday have chosen revered Hindu god Hanuman as the official mascot for this year’s event. The event, dubbed as ‘Asia’s biggest track and field’ meet, will go on till Sunday and is being held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the continental governing body.

(L) Lord Hanuman seen as the official mascot of Asian Athletics Championships 2023.(AAC website)
Hanuman is one of the central characters of the Sanskrit epic ‘Ramayana’.

The AAC’s official website explained the significance behind the choice of Hanuman as the mascot and said, "As Hanuman exhibits extraordinary abilities in (Lord) Rama's service, including speed, strength, courage, and wisdom ... Hanuman’s greatest ability is, in fact, his incredibly staunch loyalty and devotion.” “The 25th Asian Athletics Championships 2023 logo indicates the athletes participating in the games, skills, teamwork of athletes, showcase of athleticism, dedication, and sportsmanship,” the website said.

Lord Hanuman seen as the official mascot of Asian Athletics Championships, Thailand.
At the event, India will be led by shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar. The team left for the event on Saturday from Delhi and Bengaluru.

The event is being organised a month ahead of the World Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in Hungary from August 19-27. At the ongoing Bangkok games, the athletes will compete in 45 different track and field events, with no marathon events on the cards.

Long jump, pole vault, hammer throw, shot put, high jump, javelin throw, hurdles and relay race are some of the games being held at the event.

A total of nine countries participate in the Asian event including India. They are Japan; Hong Kong; Singapore; China; Indonesia; Republic of Korea; Malaysia; and Philippines, the Olympic website states.

    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

