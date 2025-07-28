Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
Thailand shooting: 6 killed after gunman opens fire at Bangkok food market

As per reports, the deceased were security guards at a popular fresh food market in Bangkok.

At least six people have been killed in a mass shooting incident in Thailand on Monday. As per reports, four of the deceased have been identified as security guards at a popular fresh food market in Bangkok.

As per news agency Reuters, a total of six people are dead, including the gunman who took his own life after opening fire in the busy marketplace.

Based on Erawan Emergency Medical Centre that monitors Bangkok hospitals, the six deceased include four security guards who worked at the market, a woman and the gunman.

The attack took place at Or Tor Kor Market, which is a short distance from Chatuchak market - a major and popular tourist destination in the Thai capital.

"Police are investigating the motive. So far it's a mass shooting," Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok's Bang Sue district told AFP. Police officials added that the gunman also took their own life.

The deputy police chief added that they are investigating "for any possible link" between the mass shooting and the current border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.

This is a developing story…

