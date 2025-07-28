Video: Last visuals of gunman surface after mass shooting at Bangkok's Or Tor Kor market

Moments after a mass shooting on Monday killed at least six people in Thailand's Bangkok, a video of the alleged gunman has surfaced on social media. As per police officials, the death toll from the attack includes the gunman, who reportedly took his own life after opening fire. As per police officials, the death toll from the attack includes the gunman, who reportedly took his own life after opening fire. (X/@AZIntel)

The mass shooting took place at Bangkok's Or Tor Kor market, known for its fresh food.

Other visuals on circulating on social media include CCTV footage from shops in the fresh food market. In these visuals, people are seen running with gunshots being heard in the background.

HT.com could not independently verify these visuals.

The six people killed in Monday's attack include four security guards who were working at the fresh food market, a woman and the gunman.

With the gunman caught on camera before their alleged rampage at the Bangkok Market, police are working to identity the suspect and establish a motive behind the attack.

Gun violence on the rise in Thailand

In the past few years, Thailand has seen a rampant increase on gun violence, In October 2023, a 14-year-old boy was arrested for killing two people and injuring several in a shooting at the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok.

In October 2022, around 36 people were killed, including 24 children, in a massacre at a child care centre in northeast Thailand. The attack was carried out by a former member of the Royal Thai Police, who concluded the massacre by killing his wife, stepson and himself.

Furthermore, a mass shooting in 2020 at a Thai military base claimed at least 29 lives. In this attack, a soldier went rogue stole multiple weapons from the army base and opened fire at his base and then held victims hostage at a nearby shopping mall.