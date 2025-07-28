Thai-Cambodia clashes: Peace talks to begin in Malaysia as US steps in | Top points

Four days after hostilities intensified following the killing of a Cambodian soldier during a brief border skirmish in May, Thailand and Cambodia are set to begin negotiation talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. The high-level talks will take place in Malaysia on Monday. People queue to receive water supplies donated at Batthkao Primary School camp, amid ongoing clashes on the Thai-Cambodian border conflict.(REUTERS)

Talks are scheduled to begin at 3 pm local time (0700 GMT) on Monday, with acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai leading the Thai negotiating team, the government announced in a statement on Sunday night.

In another significant development, the US announced that its officials are already in Malaysia to assist peace efforts, as the two leaders prepare to meet.

President Donald Trump and Rubio were engaged with their counterparts for each country and were monitoring the situation very closely, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement released by the State Department.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have intensified since the late-May killing of a Cambodian soldier during a brief border skirmish. The most recent clashes resumed on July 24 and, within just four days, escalated into the worst fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours in more than a decade.

Key top points on the Thailand-Cambodia clashes: