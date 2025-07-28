Thai-Cambodia clashes: Peace talks to begin in Malaysia as US steps in | Top points
Peace talks are scheduled to begin at 3 pm local time (0700 GMT) on Monday.
Four days after hostilities intensified following the killing of a Cambodian soldier during a brief border skirmish in May, Thailand and Cambodia are set to begin negotiation talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. The high-level talks will take place in Malaysia on Monday.
Talks are scheduled to begin at 3 pm local time (0700 GMT) on Monday, with acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai leading the Thai negotiating team, the government announced in a statement on Sunday night.
In another significant development, the US announced that its officials are already in Malaysia to assist peace efforts, as the two leaders prepare to meet.
President Donald Trump and Rubio were engaged with their counterparts for each country and were monitoring the situation very closely, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement released by the State Department.
Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have intensified since the late-May killing of a Cambodian soldier during a brief border skirmish. The most recent clashes resumed on July 24 and, within just four days, escalated into the worst fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours in more than a decade.
Key top points on the Thailand-Cambodia clashes:
- Thailand's Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet are set to hold talks on Monday to end the deadliest clash between the two nations in over a decade after US President Donald Trump used the threat of tariffs to press for a ceasefire.
- This would mark the first talks since clashes began on July 24, and they would come within 48 hours of Trump saying Thai and Cambodian leaders had agreed to "quickly work out a ceasefire."
- US President Donald Trump stated that he was optimistic about brokering the peace deal between the Southeast Asian nations, describing the talks as "an easy one."
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also spoke to the foreign ministers of Thailand and Cambodia and urged them to immediately de-escalate tensions while offering US help in future talks.
- However, despite Trump's announcement, Cambodia and Thailand on Sunday accused each other of launching heavy artillery attacks.
- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed his deep concern over the recent armed clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border, urging both nations to agree to an immediate ceasefire and resolve their disputes through dialogue.
- The Thai-Cambodia conflict, which escalated from months of simmering border tension, has killed more than 30 people and displaced over 150,000 civilians on both sides.
- Thailand has reported 22 fatalities, including eight soldiers, while Cambodia has confirmed 13 deaths, including five military personnel.