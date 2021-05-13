Home / World News / Thailand reports record Covid-19 infections after prison clusters
world news

Thailand reports record Covid-19 infections after prison clusters

Authorities reported 32 Covid-19 deaths and 4,887 infections, a new daily high in cases after 2,835 prisoners were added to the tally following the mass testing of thousands of inmates in two Bangkok jails.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 02:27 PM IST
A hospital worker administers a swab test for Covid-19 in southern Thailand's Pattani province.(AFP)

Thailand announced a daily record in new coronavirus cases on Thursday after clusters in two jails saw nearly 3,000 inmates infected, among them a leader of anti-government protests held while awaiting trial for insulting the king.

Authorities reported 32 Covid-19 deaths and 4,887 infections, a new daily high in cases after 2,835 prisoners were added to the tally following the mass testing of thousands of inmates in two Bangkok jails.

A corrections department official said those infected included Panupong "Mike Rayong" Jadnok, 24, who has been held since March 8 on charges that include sedition and insulting King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

He was the fourth member of the youth-led movement charged with lese majeste to test positive in jail, or within days of leaving.

Thailand is suffering its biggest outbreak so far, with overall cases tripling to 93,794 and deaths increasing fivefold to 518 in the past six weeks, after a year of success in containment.

Human Rights Watch in a statement said inmates in Thailand should be better protected.

"Besides providing healthcare and virus testing, the authorities should reduce the detainee population through supervised release of those held on political motivated charges and minor offenses, or who face greater risk from underling health conditions," it said.

Other infected protest leaders are Arnon Nampa and Chukiat "Justin" Sangwong, and Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who tested positive a few days after her release on bail.

A corrections official said Panusaya may have been infected at home as inmates around her had negative tests.

The outbreak is challenging Thailand at a time when only 1.3 million people have been inoculated against the coronavirus.

Authorities say all residents are eligible for free vaccination when mass immunisation starts from June, but Bangkok health official Parnrudee Manomaipiboon on Thursday said Thai citizens would be prioritised, with the aim of registering foreigners from August.

Thailand announced a daily record in new coronavirus cases on Thursday after clusters in two jails saw nearly 3,000 inmates infected, among them a leader of anti-government protests held while awaiting trial for insulting the king.

Authorities reported 32 Covid-19 deaths and 4,887 infections, a new daily high in cases after 2,835 prisoners were added to the tally following the mass testing of thousands of inmates in two Bangkok jails.

A corrections department official said those infected included Panupong "Mike Rayong" Jadnok, 24, who has been held since March 8 on charges that include sedition and insulting King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

He was the fourth member of the youth-led movement charged with lese majeste to test positive in jail, or within days of leaving.

Thailand is suffering its biggest outbreak so far, with overall cases tripling to 93,794 and deaths increasing fivefold to 518 in the past six weeks, after a year of success in containment.

Human Rights Watch in a statement said inmates in Thailand should be better protected.

"Besides providing healthcare and virus testing, the authorities should reduce the detainee population through supervised release of those held on political motivated charges and minor offenses, or who face greater risk from underling health conditions," it said.

Other infected protest leaders are Arnon Nampa and Chukiat "Justin" Sangwong, and Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who tested positive a few days after her release on bail.

A corrections official said Panusaya may have been infected at home as inmates around her had negative tests.

The outbreak is challenging Thailand at a time when only 1.3 million people have been inoculated against the coronavirus.

Authorities say all residents are eligible for free vaccination when mass immunisation starts from June, but Bangkok health official Parnrudee Manomaipiboon on Thursday said Thai citizens would be prioritised, with the aim of registering foreigners from August.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus crisis
TRENDING NEWS

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?

Guatemala man serves up 'Pacaya Pizza' cooked on smouldering volcano

Dal Lake in Srinagar gets floating ambulance service

Connecticut aquarium set to welcome five Beluga whales from Canada
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP