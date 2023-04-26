Thailand to sell 40 bln baht of govt savings bonds to help with budget deficit
Reuters |
Apr 26, 2023 10:38 AM IST
The seven & 10-year bonds will be offered from May 10.
Thailand plans to sell 40 billion baht ($1.17 billion) of government savings bonds next month to help finance a budget deficit, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.
The seven and 10-year bonds will be offered from May 10, Jindarat Viriyataveekul, deputy head of the ministry's public debt management office, told a news briefing. ($1 = 34.2400 baht)
