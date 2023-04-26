Home / World News / Thailand to sell 40 bln baht of govt savings bonds to help with budget deficit

Thailand to sell 40 bln baht of govt savings bonds to help with budget deficit

Reuters |
Apr 26, 2023 10:38 AM IST

The seven & 10-year bonds will be offered from May 10.

Thailand plans to sell 40 billion baht ($1.17 billion) of government savings bonds next month to help finance a budget deficit, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Jindarat Viriyataveekul, deputy head of the ministry's public debt management office released the information in a news briefing.
Jindarat Viriyataveekul, deputy head of the ministry's public debt management office released the information in a news briefing.

The seven and 10-year bonds will be offered from May 10, Jindarat Viriyataveekul, deputy head of the ministry's public debt management office, told a news briefing. ($1 = 34.2400 baht)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget deficit finance ministry thailand + 1 more
budget deficit finance ministry thailand
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out