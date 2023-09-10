'Thank you, PM Modi': Joe Biden's message on India-US partnership after G20

US president Joe Biden hailed the partnership between India and the US, saying that it is rooted in Mahatma Gandhi's principle of trusteeship that is shared between the two countries. Joe Biden and other G20 leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US president Joe Biden, Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, United Kingdom's prime minister Rishi Sunak and Indonesian president Joko Widodo pay homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat.(PTI)

"The partnership between India and the United States is rooted in Mahatma Gandhi’s principal of trusteeship – trusteeship that is shared between our countries and for our shared planet. Thank you, Prime Minister for bringing us here today,” Joe Biden said in a post on platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Joe Biden also posted a picture of him and other G20 leaders paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial. At the memorial, PM Narendra Modi welcomed Joe Biden and G20 leaders with an 'angvastram' or stole having in the background an image of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

The G20 leaders later paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying wreaths together at his samadhi. Joe Biden shared a video of the same.

Earlier, the US president said this year's G20 summit has proven that the grouping can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues.

"At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year's Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues," Joe Biden said.

