‘Thanks to Pak', 'Israel prohibited from attacking Lebanon’: Trump's many posts after Iran says Strait of Hormuz open

United States President Donald Trump went on a spree on social media after a major breakthrough with Iran as the latter announced that the Strait of Hormuz, that had been a major point of contention in the war, will remain open for all commercial vessels till the time of ceasefire.

Iran's Big Announcement: Hormuz Strait 'Completely Open' After Landmark Lebanon Deal With US-Israel

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Iran's foreign minister announced that the decision has been taken “in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon”.

Following this, Trump took to his Truth Social account to share a barrage of posts, where he expressed his gratitude to those who helped broker the peace in West Asia and also to make some more claims regarding the Strait of Hormuz and situation with Iran.

Track live updates of US-Iran news here

In his first post, Trump said, “Iran has just announced that the “Strait of Iran” is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!”, in his signature all-caps style.

Just minutes later, he corrected himself called it the ‘Strait of Hormuz’, adding that the key trade waterway is completely open, however, the United States' naval blockade will remain in place with “full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete”.

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{{^usCountry}} “This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He told Reuters that the naval blockade will be in place till a deal is finalised with Iran. ‘US prohibits Israel from attacking Lebanon’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He told Reuters that the naval blockade will be in place till a deal is finalised with Iran. ‘US prohibits Israel from attacking Lebanon’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A little later, the US President reiterated his claim that the United States will get all nuclear “dust” reiterated on Friday that the US will get all nuclear “dust” in Iran, which was “created by our great B2 bombers”, referring to the strikes the US carried on Iranian nuclear enrichment sites in June last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A little later, the US President reiterated his claim that the United States will get all nuclear “dust” reiterated on Friday that the US will get all nuclear “dust” in Iran, which was “created by our great B2 bombers”, referring to the strikes the US carried on Iranian nuclear enrichment sites in June last year. {{/usCountry}}

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He also said that no money will be exchanged in the “deal”.

In the same post, Trump also wrote that the US has “prohibited” Israel from attacking Lebanon and that the US will deal with the Hezbollah situation “in an appropriate manner”.

“The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear “Dust,” created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form. This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezboolah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you!” he wrote.

Trump's big NATO claim

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Following up on this, the US President sought to keep with with his offensive against NATO for not helping him during the war and claimed that after the Strait of Hormuz situation has gotten better, he received a call from the alliance asking if he needed any help.

“Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I told them to stay away, unless they just want to load up their ships with oil. They were useless when needed, a paper tiger!” Trump's post read.

‘Thankyou to Pakistan’

The US President expressed his gratitude to Pakistan, which hosted peace talks between Iranian and the US delegations over the weekend which, however, did not lead to any breakthrough at the time. However, days later, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir arrived in Iran late on Wednesday, accompanied by interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, to meet key Iranian decision-makers.

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Calling Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir “fantastic people”, he wrote, “Thank you to Pakistan and its Great Prime Minister and Field Marshall, two fantastic people!!!”.

Trump also thanked Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar for their "great bravery and help'.

Big claims on Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump made a big claim regarding the Strait of Hormuz in one of the posts and said that Iran in the process of removing mines from there, that too, with the help of the US.

“Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you!” he claimed.

In another post shared just minutes later, Trump also claimed that Iran has agreed to “never close the Strait of Hormuz again”.

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“It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!”

These big developments come after Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire brokered by the United States earlier this week. However, an Israeli military source told Reuters that Lebanese civilians are not yet permitted to return to southern Lebanon, from where they were evacuated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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