Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The New Retirement Age in Denmark Is 70

WSJ
May 27, 2025 03:58 PM IST

The Danes set an example for timorous American politicians who refuse to reform unaffordable entitlements.

Liberals have long argued the U.S. should be more like Europe. If they mean Denmark, then yes, Washington can learn a thing or two about Social Security reform, given that neither political party in the U.S. has a serious plan to avoid a 21% cut to retiree benefits in less than a decade.

Copenhagen raised its retirement age last week to 70 for Danes born in 1971 or later. Workers currently become eligible for the Danish equivalent of Social Security at age 67, which will go up steadily in coming years. (Representative image.) (Shutterstock) PREMIUM
Copenhagen raised its retirement age last week to 70 for Danes born in 1971 or later. Workers currently become eligible for the Danish equivalent of Social Security at age 67, which will go up steadily in coming years. (Representative image.) (Shutterstock)

Copenhagen raised its retirement age last week to 70 for Danes born in 1971 or later. Workers currently become eligible for the Danish equivalent of Social Security at age 67, which will go up steadily in coming years.

This is the result of a reform passed in 2006 that ties the retirement age to average life expectancy at age 60. The typical longevity of retirees in developed economies long ago surpassed the estimates that were baked into government retirement programs when those entitlements were created. That’s a blessing for individuals and families but a curse for government finances. Denmark is trying to ensure it can fund its program and keep the system solvent without imposing an ever-increasing fiscal burden on younger workers.

Note that the latest bump in the retirement age was pushed through parliament by a center-left government, under Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of the Social Democratic party. These changes always are controversial, and Ms. Frederiksen has suggested Denmark may eventually need to slow the pace of increases.

There aren’t politically easy answers, and people in physically demanding professions might struggle to work additional years in those same jobs. Yet there appears to be a cross-party agreement in Copenhagen that leaving the retirement age unchanged is reckless.

Similar debates have become the norm in Europe in recent years. Sometimes governments move in reverse, as when Germany under Angela Merkel lowered the retirement age to 63 from 67 for some workers. But the general trend is that the age of eligibility rises alongside life expectancy. Even France raised its retirement to 64 from 62 under a reform pushed through by President Emmanuel Macron.

As a reminder, the U.S. system of Social Security is projected to be insolvent in 2033, at which point the checks to retirees will suddenly be 21% smaller. Nobody wants this to happen, but nobody wants to take the heat for proposing real reform, so the U.S. keeps barreling toward a cliff while pretending not to notice.

Denmark is a model by comparison. This is what it looks like when politicians are honest about a fiscally responsible retirement age in an era of modern medicine—and then have the courage to do something about it.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / The New Retirement Age in Denmark Is 70

All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On