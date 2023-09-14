‘The next generation of leaders must take America,’ Mitt Romney won’t seek Senate reelection, calls for new generation

Mitt Romney, the Utah senator and former presidential candidate, announced on Wednesday that he will not seek another term in the Senate when his current one expires in January 2025.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) answers questions in his office after announcing he will not seek re-election on September 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Romney Called for a "new generation of leaders" while also criticizing both U.S. President Joe Biden and former U.S. President Donald Trump. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Romney said he made the decision because he will be in his mid-80s by then and he believes it is time for a new generation of leaders to take charge.

“They are the ones who need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in,” he said in the video.

Romney, 76, was elected to the Senate in 2018 after serving as the governor of Massachusetts and running for president in 2012. He has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and was the only Republican senator to vote to convict him in his first impeachment trial in 2020. He also voted for impeachment in the second trial after the violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Utah senator said Wednesday that neither Trump nor President Joe Biden is leading their parties to address the challenges facing the nation.

“Political motivations too often impede the solutions that these challenges demand,” he expressed.

“The next generation of leaders must take America to the next stage of global leadership.”

Trump fired back saying that he was happy the Utah senator “will not be seeking a second term in U.S. Senate,” in a gritty tweet.

“Fantastic news for the America, the great state of Utah, & for the Republican party. Mitt Romney sometimes referred to as Pierre Delecto will not be seeking a second term in U.S. Senate, where he did not serve with distinction.”

Romney said he will continue to serve until the end of his term and will not retire early.

At a press conference in his office Wednesday, the 76-year-old acknowledged that Trump is still the dominant figure in the Republican Party, but he expressed hope that his party will eventually move on from him.

“There’s no question the Republican Party today is in the shadow of Donald Trump. He is the leader of the greatest portion of the Republican Party,” Romney said.

“I represent a small wing of the Republican Party. If you will, I call it the wise wing of the Republican Party and I don’t believe we’re going away.”

“I believe we’ll see a resurgence and come back in the leadership of the party,” he added.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., praised Romney as a colleague and said he was sorry to hear that he will not run again.

“The Senate has been fortunate to call our friend from Utah a colleague these past four and a half years, and I am sorry to learn that he will depart our ranks at the end of next year,” McConnell said.

When asked about his legacy in 2019, shortly after he was elected, Romney said he was focused on doing what he felt was right. (According to US Today)

“I’m not going to worry so much, about the political consequence, or praise or lack thereof,” he said.

“And I hope that my kids down the road will say ‘Yeah, you know our dad, our grandfather our great-grandfather was a person of integrity and honored his oath of office.’”