The Rwanda-backed rebels who seized a major Congo city declare a unilateral ceasefire

GOMA, Congo — The Rwanda-backed rebels who seized a major city in eastern Congo have declared a unilateral ceasefire, citing humanitarian grounds.

Monday's announcement came after the U.N. health agency said at least 900 people had died in last week's fighting between the M23 rebels and Congolese forces after the rebels seized the major city of Goma. The rebels were then reported to be advancing on another provincial capital, Bukavu.

“It must be made clear that we have no intention of capturing Bukavu or other areas. However, we reiterate our commitment to protecting and defending the civilian population and our positions,” M23 rebel spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Congo's government.

GOMA, Congo — Fighting last week between Congolese government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels in the major eastern city of Goma left at least 900 people dead, the U.N. health agency said Monday, raising the previously cited death toll of 773.

The World Health Organization said that at least 900 bodies were recovered from the streets of Goma as of last Friday following five days of fighting in which the M23 rebels took control of the city.

The WHO cited nearly 2,900 injuries in the fighting. The U.N. and Congo’s government had earlier put the provisional death toll at 773.

The M23 rebels are backed by some 4,000 troops from neighboring Rwanda, according to U.N. experts, far more than in 2012 when they first captured Goma. They are the most potent of the more than 100 armed groups vying for control in Congo’s mineral-rich east, which holds vast deposits critical to much of the world’s technology.

