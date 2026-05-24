The stock narket has never been so good when people have felt so bad

Americans are in a decidedly bad mood. The stock market is decidedly not. Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Lev Radin/ZUMA Press)

This isn’t how it usually works. Instead, high stock prices have historically been associated with happy consumers, and vice versa. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

Just how bad is sentiment? American attitudes just hit a milestone of sorts. On Friday, the University of Michigan reported that its index of consumer sentiment fell to the lowest level ever recorded in 70-odd years of surveys.

Sentiment was already low at the start of this year, but it fell sharply after the Iran war began at the end of February and sent gas prices sharply higher.

Until this year, the previous lowest level was in June 2022, when inflation was running at the highest level in decades. Friday’s sentiment reading was 10% below even that number.

“Prices remain extremely high, labor markets have unambiguously weakened in the last four years, and now we’re in the middle of a war,” said Joanne Hsu, director of consumer surveys for the University of Michigan. “I don’t think the fact that we’re lower than June 2022 should come as a surprise to anyone.”

Just how good are stocks? But if you look at the stock market, you would never imagine sentiment to be that low. Also on Friday, the S&P 500 notched its eighth consecutive week higher, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record close for the second day in a row.

And it isn’t just that stocks are high. They also appear really expensive.

The S&P 500 is clocking a valuation of 40.8, as measured by its cyclically adjusted price/earnings ratio. That’s a metric popularized by Yale University economist Robert Shiller, who won an economics Nobel in 2013 for his work on asset prices.

The only other time it was above 40 in the 145 years of Shiller’s data was in the years just before and after the peak of the dot-com bubble in early 2000.