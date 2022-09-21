‘There will be consequences’: EU on Putin's military mobilisation order

European Union member states have been discussing joint action in response to the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine, the bloc's executive said, warning Moscow that there would be "consequences from our part".

"The EU member states have already held a coordination meeting where discussions have been held in terms of an EU response to the continuation of the war of aggression against Ukraine," European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said.

"This includes all aspects of the aggression, the crimes that have been committed, the referenda, the discoveries of mass burial sites," he told a news briefing.

Stano said there were no announcements to be made at this stage on further sanctions against Russia, as discussions on a sixth round of measures by the bloc were confidential.