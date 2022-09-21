Ex-Vladimir Putin ally threatens London with nukes: Report

Former advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that missiles could be aimed at London if the UK continues to be an "aggressor" against Russia in an interview on Wednesday, Mirror reported.

Sergei Markov claimed "your cities will be targeted" on the BBC's Today Programme on Radio 4 adding that, “It's not a good morning for everybody.”

Sergei Markov is a professor of international relations at Moscow University and a former adviser to Putin. The Russian President announced that the decree on partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves has been signed as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months. The decision, which Putin said was taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity” is being viewed as an escalation by the West.

“Vladimir Putin told you that he would be ready to use nuclear weapons against Western countries... including against Great Britain,” Sergei Markov said.

"If Great Britain will continue to be aggressor against Russia... if Prime Minister of Great Britain Liz Truss still has a plan to destroy Russia, people in London should understand the threat [of nuclear weapons]," Markov added.

Nuclear war would be a result of “crazy behaviour of US President Joe Biden and Prime Ministers of Great Britain Boris Johnson and Liz Truss,” he said accusing West of supplying weapons to Ukraine.

