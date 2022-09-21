US Ukraine envoy downplays Putin's mobilisation move: 'Sign of weakness'

The partial mobilisation ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin is a sign of "weakness", the US ambassador in Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"Sham referenda and mobilisation are signs of weakness, of Russian failure. The United States will never recognise Russia's claim to purportedly annexed Ukrainian territory, and we will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Bridget Brink said.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters that the step taken by Putin was predictable and shows that Moscow's Ukraine invasion is not going according to the plan.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to shift the blame for starting an "unprovoked war" and Russia's worsening economic situation onto the West," he said.

British foreign minister Gillian Keegan said, “Clearly it's something we should take very seriously... we're not in control - I'm not sure he's in control either, really. This is obviously an escalation.”

