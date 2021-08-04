These countries have made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory amid Delta surge

The spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus and slowdown in vaccination rates have prompted several countries to make vaccination mandatory for certain groups, including health workers and people at high risk. During the initial days of vaccine rollout, governments around the world have said that the vaccination will not be made compulsory but encouraged people to get jabbed.

However, the rise in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases largely driven by the Delta variant has threatened the gains made through vaccination and other social distancing measures. Australia, known for its relatively successful Covid-19 response, has been witnessing a worrying surge in infections. In late June, Australia made vaccinations mandatory for high-risk aged-care workers and employees in quarantine hotels in the wake of Delta variant spread.

Here are some of the countries with compulsory vaccination policy for certain groups:

Britain

Relying on high vaccination rates, Britain removed almost all restrictions from July 19 amid the Covid-19 surge. It has made vaccination mandatory for care home workers in England from October. Those attending English nightclubs and large events will have to present a certificate of full vaccination from September end.

United States

From September 13, New York City will require proof of vaccination from customers and staff at restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses. New York has mandated its state employees to either get vaccinated or get tested on a weekly basis from September 6. Several other US states have issued similar guidelines for government employees, health workers, and other groups as the Delta variant threatens to jeopardise the country’s Covid-19 response.

All civilian federal workers will also need to get vaccinated and undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, reported news agency Reuters citing people familiar with the matter.

France

On Monday, the French parliament approved a bill to make vaccinations mandatory for health workers. A penalty will also be imposed on businesses that do not check whether their clients have a health pass.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has mandated vaccination for all public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace but hasn't specified the date of implementation. The Gulf nation has also made vaccination a requirement to enter any government, private, or educational establishments.

Russia

Moscow recently unveiled a plan requiring at least 60% of all service sector workers fully vaccinated by August 15, reported the Moscow Times.

Indonesia

Indonesia is witnessing its worst Covid wave. In February, the country made vaccinations mandatory but less than 15% of its population has been fully vaccinated so far. Jakarta has threatened to impose fines of up to $357 for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine.

Italy

The EU member state has mandated all health workers, including pharmacists, to get vaccinated. Those refusing vaccines could be suspended for the rest of the year without pay.

Hungary

Hungary's government has also decided to make vaccinations mandatory for healthcare workers.

Lebanon

Those visiting restaurants, cafes, pubs and beaches have to show proof of vaccination or negative antibody test result. Unvaccinated employees of such establishments would be required to undergo a PCR test every 72 hours.

Turkmenistan

On July 7, Turkmenistan's health ministry said it was making vaccination mandatory for all residents aged 18 and over.

(With input from agencies)