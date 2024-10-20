‘They fed us meat of Yazidi babies’: Woman reveals horrors of ISIS captivity

Former Islamic State captive Fawzia Amin Sido has recounted atrocities she had to endure during her decade-long capture by the group. Fawzia Amin Sido was rescued by the IDF earlier this month (Representational Image)

Speaking to the Jerusalem Post, Sido, a Yazidi, spoke about how she and her two brothers were made to 'eat the meat of Yazidi babies.’

“They (ISIS) made rice for us and gave us meat to eat with it. It had a weird taste and some of us had stomach ache afterward,” Fawzia told the website.

“They told us this was the meat of Yazidi babies. They showed us pictures of the beheaded babies and said, ‘These are the kids you ate (just) now’,” she added.

Further, she recalled how a women suffered a heart failure and died shortly after, while another realised her child was also beheaded.

“The woman recognised the child because of the baby's hands. They (ISIS) forced us (to eat). But it's very hard to know it happened…it was not in our hands,” Fawzia, who was nine when taken captive, stated.

She is among women of the Yazidi community (a religious minority in northern Iraq) enslaved by the ISIS during its reign of terror in 2014. Previously too, the group has been accused of feeding human meat to its captives; this firsthand account is the clearest confirmation of the claim.

Fawzia Sido was also ‘sold’ to multiple jihadi fighters, including Abu Amar al-Makdisi, who fathered two children with her.

Sido's captivity ended earlier this month when she was rescued from Gaza by the Israeli military in a joint operation with the US embassy. While she is with her family in Iraq, the kids remain with al-Makdisi's family in Gaza.