'They tore Indian flag': US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi calls out white supremacists

Indian-origin US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Thursday expressed concern over what he described as a growing trend of anti-India hate incidents in the United States, urging people across communities to stand united against discrimination and prejudice. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi stressed that acts of hatred directed at any community should be opposed collectively, regardless of religion or nationality. (AFP)

The Democratic lawmaker from Illinois highlighted a recent incident in Frisco, Texas, where a group identified as White supremacists gathered outside City Hall, shouted anti-India slogans and tore the Indian flag.

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Referring to the incident, Krishnamoorthi said on X, "I want to sound the alarm on the rise of anti-Indian hate in the United States. Just a couple of weeks ago, in Frisco, Texas, a group of white supremacists appeared in front of City Hall and said the following: they said, 'Go back to India, stop the Hindu takeover of Texas, and you will not replace us'."

Call for unity against hate The Congressman stressed that acts of hatred directed at any community should be opposed collectively, regardless of religion or nationality.

"I don't care if it's directed toward Hindus, Muslims, Jews, regardless of your religion, regardless of nationality. We have to stand shoulder to shoulder against bigotry, prejudice, and discrimination toward anybody. I hope you'll pay attention to this issue," the Indian-American lawmaker said.