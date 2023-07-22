‘They were in shock, disbelief’: Alleged Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann’s wife, kids living in a hotel

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann’s wife and adult children are living in a hotel at present, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison has confirmed. Rex, 59, was caught by plainclothes cops as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk on Thursday night, July 13. Rex had worked in Midtown for several years at his own company, RH Architecture. He is on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility. Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been making headlines ever since he was arrested (Suffolk County)

"They were in shock, disbelief,” Rodney said of Rex’s family. "We had to kind of show them some type of proof to let it be known who their father was behind the curtain," he added. "But they're cooperating. They're currently, I'm being told, in a hotel. And I just was told that the wife's filed for divorce. And she retained a lawyer and we'll see what happens next."

Rex Heuermann may have killed his victims inside his Long Island home

Investigators reportedly believe alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann may have killed his victims inside his Massapequa Park home in Long Island, New York, when his wife and children were away. Officials have been taking away potential evidence from his home after his arrest. Items recently pulled out include a large doll in a glass case, a large portrait of a woman with a bruised face and a filing cabinet, Associated Press reported.

A source close to the investigation has now told CNN that the suspect may have brought victims to the Long Island home and killed them while his family was away. The disappearances reportedly coincided with those times.

It has also been revealed that Rex made disturbing Internet searches including “why could law enforcement not trace the calls made by the long island serial killer” and “why hasn’t the long island serial killer been caught.” Hundreds of other searches were made about raping and torturing women, child porn and rape porn. The searches included “girl begging for rape porn” and “torture redhead porn.” There were also searches about his victims and their families.

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.