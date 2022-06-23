This country is planning to make work-from-home a legal right
Two Dutch lawmakers are proposing a legislation to establish work-from-home as a legal right, which would make the Netherlands one of the first countries to grant remote working flexibility by law.
The legislation will be introduced by Steven van Weyenberg, a member of pro-European D-66 Party, and Senna Maatoug, a lawmaker for the Green Party, Weyenberg told Bloomberg on Wednesday. The two will submit the proposal to parliament before the house enters summer recess on July 3.
“We have the green light for this new law thanks to the support we received from both employees and employers’ unions,” said Weyenberg. “We are very hopeful it will pass before the summer.”
The pandemic has fueled a shift in attitudes about work, with many workers seeking to maintain some of the flexibility they’ve enjoyed over the last two years. But with companies seeking to respond to surging demand as the pandemic recedes, the topic is becoming an increasingly polarizing issue. Earlier this month, Tesla founder Elon Musk issued an ultimatum for staff at the company to return to the office - or leave.
-
'If you want to focus on money, well.. many people can earn it'
The Indian Premier League rights were sold for a humongous sum of ₹48,390 crore earlier this month for a five-year period, starting from 2023. Disney Star had retained their Indian sub-continent TV rights by paying ₹23,575 crore ( ₹57.5 crore/game). The digital rights, meanwhile, were acquired for ₹20,500 crore by Viacom18, which also won the non-exclusive Package C by paying ₹2,991 crore more.
-
Mystic, a picturesque coastal town in US, is summer’s top dining destination
Mystic town, a 2 1/2 hour drive northeast from New York, is dotted with well-preserved 19th century buildings. It sits within the township of Stonington, named by Airbnb as one of the year’s top-trending US vacation destinations.
-
Guwahati's Kamakhya temple hosts four-day Ambubachi Mela despite floods in Assam
The annual Ambubachi Mela at Assam's famed Kamakhya Temple began on Wednesday with devotees allowed to participate after a gap of two years.
-
Brad Pitt eyeing retirement now: ‘I consider myself on my last leg’
Brad Pitt said that he is almost ready to retire from films, following more than 30 years in Hollywood. In an interview, the actor said he considers himself to be on the ‘last leg’ of his career.
-
Amitabh Bachchan’s witty reaction to fan’s post on him sparks laughter
Amitabh Bachchan often takes to Instagram to share various posts. In his recent share, he reacted to a fan’s post on him in a witty way. There is a chance that his reply will leave you chuckling.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics