‘This is scary’: Canada wildfire traps freight train between massive flames in Ontario | Watch

Dramatic videos circulating on social media from Northern Ontario, Canada, have drawn widespread attention after a freight train was caught amid fast-moving wildfires. The incident reportedly unfolded as forest fires swept through the region, surrounding the railway tracks with flames and thick smoke.

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Footage recorded from inside the locomotive captured the tense moments as crew members remained inside while the fire closed in from both sides. One of the crew member can be heard saying “This is getting scary.”

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The footage also shows another train passing the stranded locomotive, although it does not appear to stop. However, HT couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

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Collision after rescue attempt

{{^usCountry}} Reportedly, the incident began after part of the train crew separated from the train to rescue a foreman. During the operation, heavy smoke and extremely poor visibility reportedly led the detached locomotive to collide with its own train. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reportedly, the incident began after part of the train crew separated from the train to rescue a foreman. During the operation, heavy smoke and extremely poor visibility reportedly led the detached locomotive to collide with its own train. {{/usCountry}}

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The collision is believed to have triggered additional fires, forcing the crew to abandon the train and escape on foot. Despite the dangerous situation, all crew members survived safely, according to the Free Press Journal.

Wildfire continues to worsen

The incident comes amid an intense wildfire season in northwestern Ontario, where 128 active wildfires are burning, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported. Several communities remain under evacuation orders as firefighters continue efforts to contain the blazes.

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The smoke from large wildfires burning in Canada and Minnesota is also expected to spread across large parts of the US Midwest and Northeast this week, the agency further added.

Minnesota officials have issued an air quality alert from Tuesday through Friday for areas including the Twin Cities metro area, Alexandria and Two Harbors. Authorities warned that very heavy smoke is expected across the state's northeastern region, while air quality in places including Two Harbors and the Tribal Nation of Grand Portage is forecast to reach hazardous levels, making outdoor air unsafe for everyone.

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