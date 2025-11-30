'This is Virat, help': Panic, chaos as Russian shadow fleet comes under attack

A Russian-linked oil tanker, Virat, issued a frantic “mayday” call after being struck twice by Ukrainian unmanned naval drones in the Black Sea, in what Kyiv says is a deliberate campaign to choke Moscow’s “shadow fleet” used to skirt Western oil sanctions. Videos show sea drones rushing toward the hulking tankers before fiery explosions erupt.(X/@jurgen_nauditt)

The tanker, already hit by blasts late Friday, was struck again early Saturday about 35 nautical miles off Türkiye’s Black Sea coast, Turkish authorities confirmed. The crew’s distress call, intercepted over open radio, captured the tense moment of impact.

“This is VIRAT. Help needed! Drone attack! Mayday!” a crew member can be heard saying in the recording.

Two tankers hit; Ukraine claims responsibility

Ukrainian security services (SBU) said domestically produced Sea Baby naval drones disabled two sanctioned tankers — Kairos and Virat — in quick succession. Both are flagged to Gambia and listed by Western governments for their role in transporting Russian crude in defiance of sanctions.

Video released by Ukrainian officials shows sea drones rushing toward the hulking tankers before fiery explosions erupt.

An SBU official said the coordinated SBU–navy operation aimed to undermine Russia’s ability to fund the war: “Both tankers sustained critical damage and were effectively taken out of service. This will significantly hit Russian oil transportation.”

Ukraine says the vessels could have carried oil worth nearly $70 million.

Turkey confirms repeated strike

While the Kairos caught fire and required full evacuation of its 25-member crew, the Virat suffered minor damage above the waterline. Turkish authorities said the vessel remained stable and its crew was safe.

The incidents occurred inside Turkey’s Exclusive Economic Zone, prompting Ankara to warn of “serious navigational risks” and to contact multiple parties to prevent escalation in the Black Sea.

Part of Russia’s sanctions-evading ‘shadow fleet’

Both Kairos and Virat are part of a network of ageing, lightly regulated tankers used to move Russian crude despite sanctions. Many operate with murky ownership structures and frequently switch flags.

Western governments - including the US, UK, EU and Canada - have sanctioned both vessels this year. Ukraine has urged Europe and the US to impose deeper restrictions on the fleet, which Kyiv says continues to generate billions in revenue for Moscow.

Wider escalation at sea

The attacks come as Ukraine intensifies long-range strikes on refineries, ports and export infrastructure crucial to the Kremlin’s wartime economy. Hours after the tanker strikes, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, handling more than 1% of global oil, halted operations after a Ukrainian drone damaged a mooring point at Russia’s Novorossiysk terminal.

Separately, Russian drone and missile strikes around Kyiv killed at least three people overnight, amid parallel diplomatic efforts between Ukraine, the US and European partners to shape the outlines of potential peace negotiations.

There has been no public comment from Moscow on the tanker strikes.

Tracking data showed Virat slowing and altering course toward the Turkish coast following the blasts.