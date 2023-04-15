This ‘Vladimir Putin ally’ country may have helped Ukraine in weapons supply

Hungary may have allowed weapons for Ukraine to pass through its territory, a report about the recently leaked US intelligence documents claimed. This marks the first known time that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán—an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin—allowed a weapons transfer through his country to aid Ukraine.

Viktor Orbán has continued to support Moscow through its campaign against Ukraine but Politico Europe reported that the leaked classified documents contained information which indicated that Hungary which shares a border with Ukraine, “may be secretly letting allies use its airspace to move arms toward the battlefield, despite pledges to bar such transfers.”

The report contained information about a plan for Ukraine to pilot helicopters donated from Croatia through Hungary's air space.

The classified files also detailed NATO's military support for Kyiv and an evaluation of Ukraine's forces as Kyiv prepares for a counteroffensive against Russia. Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) assessment showed that Viktor Orbán called the United States one of the top three adversaries during a meeting.

