Threat of Israel-Hamas war spillover remains elevated, US says

The US sees an “elevated risk” of regional spillover from the war between Israel and Hamas and will keep responding to any attacks on its troops by Iranian proxies, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Israel-Hamas War: An Israeli tank manoeuvres inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from Israel.(Reuters)

“If they’re attacked again, we will respond again,” Sullivan said in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation to be aired Sunday when asked whether Iran was now deterred.

“And we are vigilant, because we are seeing elevated threats against our forces throughout the region and an elevated risk of this conflict spreading to other parts of the region,” he said.

Sullivan, who is one of President Joe Biden’s top aides, renewed US requests to Israel to protect the lives of innocent civilians, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is entering the “second stage” of its war to destroy the Hamas militant organization, which is designated a terror group by the US and the European Union.

While accusing Hamas of using people in Gaza as human shields, he said that doesn’t lessen Israel’s responsibility to distinguish between terrorists and innocent civilians and to protect civilian lives.

The US backs calls for “humanitarian pauses” that could allow the release of hostages held by Hamas, the exit of people who want to leave Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the territory, Sullivan said. “We will continue to work toward that end,” he said.

A visit to Washington by Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman on Monday will be an opportunity to “dive deep not just on what’s happening today, but on what tomorrow could bring,” Sullivan said.

Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, have a responsibility to help work toward a “political horizon” for Palestinians, including a two-state solution with Israel and their right “to live in safety, dignity and equality,” he said.

