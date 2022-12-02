Home / World News / Three killed in Russian artillery attacks on Ukraine's Kherson region

Published on Dec 02, 2022 03:24 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych wrote on the Telegram messaging app that Russian troops had bombarded the city of Kherson.

Russia-Ukraine War: A view shows an apartment building damaged by a recent Russian military strike.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Three people were killed and seven wounded in Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson over the past 24 hours, the regional governor said on Friday.

Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych wrote on the Telegram messaging app that Russian troops had bombarded the city of Kherson and other parts of the region 42 times in the same period.

The city of Kherson was liberated by Ukrainian forces in mid-November after months of Russian occupation, but has been under fire since then from Russian troops who retreated to the opposite side of the River Dnipro.

The city has also suffered problems with its power supply. Yanushevych said on Thursday that power had been lost again after recently being restored.

