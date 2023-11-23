Three killed in Russian shelling in Kherson region, Ukraine says
Russian troops abandoned Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River late last year.
Three people were killed and five were injured in Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson on Thursday, the regional prosecutors' office said.
The office said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces shelled the town of Beryslav, killing a man who was riding a bicycle.
In a separate massive shelling of several settlements in Kherson district, two people - a man and a woman - were killed, it said.
Russian troops abandoned Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River late last year, but now regularly shells those areas from positions on the eastern bank.
Reuters could not independently confirm the report.
