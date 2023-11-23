close_game
close_game
News / World News / Three killed in Russian shelling in Kherson region, Ukraine says

Three killed in Russian shelling in Kherson region, Ukraine says

Reuters |
Nov 23, 2023 05:58 PM IST

Russian troops abandoned Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River late last year.

Three people were killed and five were injured in Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson on Thursday, the regional prosecutors' office said.

A warehouse area damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kherson, Ukraine on October 31.(Reuters)
A warehouse area damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kherson, Ukraine on October 31.(Reuters)

The office said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces shelled the town of Beryslav, killing a man who was riding a bicycle.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In a separate massive shelling of several settlements in Kherson district, two people - a man and a woman - were killed, it said.

Read | Ukraine troops face 'difficult defence' in east: What Zelensky said

Russian troops abandoned Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River late last year, but now regularly shells those areas from positions on the eastern bank.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out