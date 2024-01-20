Three municipalities in Canada issuing proclamations recognising Jan 22 as Ayodhya Ram Mandir Day

Toronto: Three Canadian municipalities have issued proclamations recognising the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India on Monday. A billboard marking the pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, installed in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. (Credit: Hindu Canadian Foundation)

Arunesh Giri, founder and president of the Hindu Canadian Foundation (HCF) said that it, along with the Vishwa Jain Sanghathan Canada (VJSC), has successfully obtained proclamations from three cities - Brampton, Oakville, and Brantford - declaring January 22, 2024, as Ayodhya Ram Mandir Day. A congratulatory message was also sent by the Mayor of Milton.

The proclamation issued by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown stated that “the celebration of the day will “serve as an opportunity for community to honour and recognise the cultural and spiritual significance of this momentous occasion”.

HCF has also installed up billboards in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) to mark the day when the idol of Sri Ram will be consecrated and invoked with life in a ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh in India. Giri said these billboards are “serving as backdrops for celebratory selfies and spreading the festive spirit”.

VJSC president Vijay Jain said, “This is a historic moment for all dharmic people across the world and they are celebrating as an another Diwali.”

A car rally, with over a 100 vehicles expected, will take place in the GTA on Saturday. Giri said the highlight of the rally will be a 20-foot long digital truck. Three other rallies are scheduled on Sunday in Ottawa, Windsor in Ontario and Surrey in British Columbia. The Hindu Society of Calgary is celebratory the consecration ceremony as Ramotsav in the Alberta city.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Canada has been collaborating with temples across the country for weeks ahead of the day. Over 115 such events are planned in Canada over the weekend and into Monday. VHP Canada’s Manish Puri said, “We’ve been working with temples across the country, to understand their plans and to encourage them to celebrate this joyous occasion.”

Canada India Foundation , along with the VJSC has coordinated with multiple organisations to have food trucks travelling through the GTA on Saturday, Sunday and Monday to offer free food and prasad.